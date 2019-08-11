Reviewing Owens Corning (OC)’s and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 52 0.83 N/A 4.66 12.45 AAON Inc. 46 5.00 N/A 0.94 54.27

Table 1 highlights Owens Corning and AAON Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AAON Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Owens Corning. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Owens Corning is presently more affordable than AAON Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

Risk & Volatility

Owens Corning is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. AAON Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Owens Corning are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, AAON Inc. has 3.3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAON Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Owens Corning.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Owens Corning and AAON Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 2 3 2.60 AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Owens Corning’s average price target is $59.67, while its potential upside is 10.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.17% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors while 75.2% of AAON Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Owens Corning’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.7% of AAON Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89%

For the past year Owens Corning has weaker performance than AAON Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AAON Inc. beats Owens Corning.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.