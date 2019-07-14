Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.93 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 479.47% and its average target price is $8.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Verastem Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.