Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.70 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 155.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 36.1%. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.