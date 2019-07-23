Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.44 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 67.1% respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.