Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.11 N/A -0.01 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.58% and its average price target is $25.5.

Roughly 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.