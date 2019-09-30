Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,752,150,117.28% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 255.99% at a $11 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Competitively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.