Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.41 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MannKind Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 182.20%.

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 27.4% respectively. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

MannKind Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.