Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 average target price and a 91.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 7.2%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.