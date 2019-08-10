Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Eyenovia Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.