Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 54632.54 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.