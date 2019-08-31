Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 45.63 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.