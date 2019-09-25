Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 287.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.