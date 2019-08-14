Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.81 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 72.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.