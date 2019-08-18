Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 4.11% respectively. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.