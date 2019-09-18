Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.18 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 408.47% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $12. Competitively the consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 48.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.