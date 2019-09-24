Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 282.17% and an $12 average target price. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 50.55% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.