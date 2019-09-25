Reviewing Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)’s and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s results

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) are two firms in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com Inc. 16 0.26 N/A -6.19 0.00 LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 1 0.38 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Overstock.com Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Overstock.com Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% -76.7%

Risk and Volatility

Overstock.com Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s -0.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Overstock.com Inc. Its rival LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Overstock.com Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Overstock.com Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 14.1% respectively. About 4.2% of Overstock.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 15.83% are LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overstock.com Inc. 17.84% 77.32% 81.47% 24.9% -37.36% 65.83% LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.5% 0.98% 3.33% 90.56% -19.38% 20.27%

For the past year Overstock.com Inc. was more bullish than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

Overstock.com Inc. beats LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Partner. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games. The company also provides handcraft, fresh produce and other food, and insurance products. Overstock.com, Inc. sells its products and services through its Internet Websites located at overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz, as well as through the United States based third party logistics providers to international customer. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Midvale, Utah.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.