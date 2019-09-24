Reviewing Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)’s and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s results

As Shipping companies, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.48 N/A -1.30 0.00

Demonstrates Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.