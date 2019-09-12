Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.81 N/A -5.48 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 414.29%. Competitively the average target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $24, which is potential 152.63% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 24.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.