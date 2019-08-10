Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|18.92
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.22
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
