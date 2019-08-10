Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.92 N/A -5.48 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.22 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.