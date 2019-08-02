Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.68 N/A -5.48 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 45.47 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $74.43, with potential upside of 33.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 92.97%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.