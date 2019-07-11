Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

We are contrasting Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -7.16 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.26 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 230.48% and its consensus price target is $26.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 79.7% respectively. About 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.