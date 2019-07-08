Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.56 N/A -7.16 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 88 56.71 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $95.79 consensus price target and a -7.06% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 177.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.