Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|15.42
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|576.95
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 57.8% respectively. About 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has 24.35% stronger performance.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
