Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.56 N/A -7.16 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 40.33 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 167.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 41.1% respectively. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Moderna Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

