Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

We are contrasting Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.28 N/A -5.48 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 445.45% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $9. Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 34.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 59.9% respectively. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.