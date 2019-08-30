Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|13.42
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
