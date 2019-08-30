Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.42 N/A -5.48 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.