Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.90 N/A -5.48 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.56 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $164.56, while its potential upside is 29.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.