Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 776,841,981.27% 184.2% -186.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 595,963,341.63% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$9 is Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 533.80%. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 25.00% and its consensus target price is $5.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 0%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.