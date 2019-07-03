Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.42 N/A -7.16 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 183.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genfit SA had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.