Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|15.42
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 183.35%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genfit SA had bullish trend.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
