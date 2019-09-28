Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|13.19M
|-5.48
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|1.26M
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|766,905,052.62%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|41,743,970.32%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$9 is Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 533.80%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 40.1%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.