Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

Since Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.40 N/A -7.16 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 7.77%. 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.