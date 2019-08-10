Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.32 N/A -5.48 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A.’s potential upside is 78.02% and its consensus price target is $17.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.