Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.43 N/A -5.48 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.50 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 0.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.