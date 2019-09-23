Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a 430.97% upside potential and an average price target of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 24.3%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.