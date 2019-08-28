Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 12.16 N/A -5.48 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.77 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 23.69%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.