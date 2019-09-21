Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.10 N/A 2.79 20.85

Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 430.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.