Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.42 N/A -7.16 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 12.3 and 12.3 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.