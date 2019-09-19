Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.80 N/A -5.48 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 426.32% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.