Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

This is a contrast between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 782,417,843.16% 184.2% -186.1% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,935,057,423.78% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a 533.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 167.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.