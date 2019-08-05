Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|14.61
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|24.71
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 226.98% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aptinyx Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.