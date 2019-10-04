Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 812,942,989.21% 184.2% -186.1% AC Immune SA 442,265,628.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 542.86% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year AC Immune SA has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AC Immune SA beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.