Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.19 N/A -5.48 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.41 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 35%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.