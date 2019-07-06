Reviewing Outfront Media Inc. (OUT)’s and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s results

We are comparing Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Marketing Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media Inc. 23 2.27 N/A 0.77 33.23 Marchex Inc. 4 2.25 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Outfront Media Inc. and Marchex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta means Outfront Media Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Marchex Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Outfront Media Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marchex Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Marchex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outfront Media Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Outfront Media Inc. and Marchex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 6.46% for Outfront Media Inc. with consensus target price of $28. Competitively Marchex Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 67.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marchex Inc. seems more appealing than Outfront Media Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Outfront Media Inc. shares and 70.9% of Marchex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Outfront Media Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Marchex Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outfront Media Inc. 3.16% 6.52% 21.73% 22.61% 28.09% 40.67% Marchex Inc. 3.63% 11.98% 23.46% 80.67% 104.53% 104.53%

For the past year Outfront Media Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marchex Inc.

Summary

Outfront Media Inc. beats Marchex Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada. The company also offers value-added services, such as pre-campaign category research, consumer insights, creative design support, print production, and post-campaign tracking and analytics. It primarily serves the retail, television, and healthcare/pharmaceutical industries. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. and changed its name to OUTFRONT Media Inc. in November 2014. OUTFRONT Media Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.