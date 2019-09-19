Reviewing Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Otter Tail Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Otter Tail Corporation has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Otter Tail Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.30% 4.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Otter Tail Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation N/A 51 25.84 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Otter Tail Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Otter Tail Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.70 2.00 2.38

$60 is the average price target of Otter Tail Corporation, with a potential upside of 11.23%. The potential upside of the rivals is 27.03%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Otter Tail Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Otter Tail Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Otter Tail Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Otter Tail Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. Otter Tail Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Otter Tail Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Otter Tail Corporation has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Otter Tail Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Otter Tail Corporation’s competitors beat Otter Tail Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.