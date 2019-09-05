Reviewing Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Utilities company, Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otter Tail Corporation has 52.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Otter Tail Corporation has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Otter Tail Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.30% 4.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Otter Tail Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation N/A 51 25.84 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Otter Tail Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Otter Tail Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

$60 is the consensus target price of Otter Tail Corporation, with a potential upside of 15.70%. As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Otter Tail Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Otter Tail Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Otter Tail Corporation has weaker performance than Otter Tail Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Otter Tail Corporation are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation’s competitors have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Otter Tail Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Otter Tail Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.34 shows that Otter Tail Corporation is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Otter Tail Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Otter Tail Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Otter Tail Corporation.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.