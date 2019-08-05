Reviewing Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)’s and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD)’s results

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation 51 2.22 N/A 2.07 25.84 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 50 0.00 N/A 4.47 11.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Otter Tail Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519. Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Otter Tail Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Otter Tail Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otter Tail Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 4% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Otter Tail Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Otter Tail Corporation is $60, with potential upside of 16.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otter Tail Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Otter Tail Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 -0.18% 0.3% -0.12% 6.7% 4.89% 4.87%

For the past year Otter Tail Corporation has stronger performance than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519

Summary

Otter Tail Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.