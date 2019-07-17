Reviewing Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)’s and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C)’s results

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C), both competing one another are Diversified Utilities companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation 50 2.27 N/A 2.07 24.52 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 19.15

Table 1 demonstrates Otter Tail Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Otter Tail Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Otter Tail Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otter Tail Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 4.3% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Otter Tail Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

Otter Tail Corporation has an average price target of $60, and a 14.20% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of Otter Tail Corporation shares and 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares. 1.6% are Otter Tail Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otter Tail Corporation 0.76% -0.65% 2.32% 4.69% 16.64% 2.1% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -5.12% -2.39% -11.11% 49.21% 87.19% 3.82%

For the past year Otter Tail Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Otter Tail Corporation beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.