Reviewing Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (OTTW)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has 24.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.80% 0.30% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp Inc. N/A 13 21.93 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 6.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Ottawa Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.49. Competitively, Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.