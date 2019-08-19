Reviewing Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 97.54 N/A -1.66 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 116.21 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Otonomy Inc. and Vical Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 124.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.